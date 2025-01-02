Open Menu

Tiger Club Wins Hockey Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2025 | 11:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Tiger Hockey Club Bahawalpur won opening match of Inter-Club Hockey Championship,held here at Dring Stadium on Thursday.

The match was played between Rohi Hockey Club Ahmadpur East and Tiger Hockey Club Bahawalpur. Tiger Hockey Club team dominated the game,scoring nine goals,while preventing Rohi Hockey Club team from making a single goal.

Divisional sports Officer Bahawalpur, Aamir Hameed along with members of the judges committee including Muhammad Zahid, Irfan Bashir and Secretary, Hockey Association Bahawalpur, Taimor Sameen Khan attended the match. A large number of citizens were present at the stadium to watch the hockey match.

The final of the Inter-Club Hockey Championship will be played at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur on 4th January 2025.

