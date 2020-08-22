UrduPoint.com
Tiger-McIlroy Pairing Struggles At PGA Northern Trust

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 11:04 PM

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both struggled in Saturday's third round of the Northern Trust, among the worst of those who made the cut at the US PGA playoff opener

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both struggled in Saturday's third round of the Northern Trust, among the worst of those who made the cut at the US PGA playoff opener.

Reigning Masters champion Woods, a 15-time major winner, fired a two-over par 73 to stand on one-under 212 after 54 holes at TPC Boston.

That was only good enough for 68th place, one spot ahead of playing partner McIlroy, who fired a 74 to stand on 213 in next-to-last 69th with most of the field still on the course and leader Dustin Johnson yet to tee off.

McIlroy endured triple-bogeys at the par-5 second and par-4 sixth holes, sandwiching his misery at the second between birdies.

Four-time major winner McIlroy missed the fairway, found the native area, hit the ball into the water off a rock and three-putted to make an 8 on the second, then needed four shots to find the fairway at six.

McIlroy opened and closed the back nine with birdies with a bogey at 14.

Woods birdied the second but followed with bogeys at three and five. He had seven-foot birdie putts to close the front and back nines but had three bogeys in four holes from the 11th to 14th.

The top 70 players in season points will advance to next week's BMW Championship, which will decide the 30 players to compete in next month's season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

McIlroy began the week eighth in points while Woods was 49th. Both figure to fall after poor showings.

