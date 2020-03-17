UrduPoint.com
Tiger Roll 'will Be Prepared For Grand National Hat-trick Bid'

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

Tiger Roll 'will be prepared for Grand National hat-trick bid'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Tiger Roll will be trained to compete for an unprecedented third successive Grand National win despite the cancellation of this year's race, his trainer Gordon Elliott said on Tuesday.

The National is the centerpiece of the annual three-day meeting at the Aintree course near Liverpool, but this year's April 2-4 schedule was scrapped on Monday due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Red Rum won the Grand National three times in the 1970s but no horse has won the steeplechase three years in a row.

Elliott was upbeat about the 10-year-old Tiger Roll's chances of a return to Aintree in 2021.

Tiger Roll, owned by Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary, was beaten into second place by Easysland in the Cross Country Chase at last week's Cheltenham Festival.

British racehorse trainer Nicky Henderson said canceling the National was the right thing to do given the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson's house guest from Cheltenham week, Irish trainer Jessica Harrington, whose Magic Of Light finished runner-up to Tiger Roll last year, revealed on Monday she had gone into self-isolation.

