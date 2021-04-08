UrduPoint.com
Tiger Woods Crash Due To 'unsafe' Driving Speed Up To 87 Mph: Sheriff

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:56 AM

Tiger Woods crash due to 'unsafe' driving speed up to 87 mph: sheriff

Tiger Woods was driving at nearly double the 45 mph speed limit when he crashed in California in February, Los Angeles County's sheriff said Wednesday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tiger Woods was driving at nearly double the 45 mph speed limit when he crashed in California in February, Los Angeles County's sheriff said Wednesday.

Woods's SUV flew off the road at up to 87 miles (140 kilometers) an hour and flipped several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, leaving the 45-year-old, 15-time major champion with a shattered right leg.

"The Primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway. Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour," said Alex Villanueva.

