Tiger Woods Says 'as Of Right Now' He Will Play Masters

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 05, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Tiger Woods says 'as of right now' he will play Masters

Tiger Woods plans to play the 86th Masters starting Thursday at Augusta National, making an incredible return to competition 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in a car crash

"As of right now, I am going to play," Woods said.

The 15-time major champion plans to play a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday and will make a final decision after seeing how his body recovers from that effort.

"It's a matter of how my body is going to recover and what my body is able to do the next day," said Woods, who has played nine-hole practice rounds the past two days.

Woods said he feels that he can win a sixth Masters title this week to match the all-time record held by Jack Nicklaus despite not having played since the 2020 Masters, played in November that year due to Covid-19.

