Tiger Woods says 'as of right now' he will play Masters

Augusta, United States, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Tiger Woods plans to play the 86th Masters starting Thursday at Augusta National, making an incredible return to competition 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in a car crash.

"As of right now, I am going to play," Woods said.

The 15-time major champion plans to play a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday and will make a final decision after seeing how his body recovers from that effort.

"It's a matter of how my body is going to recover and what my body is able to do the next day," said Woods, who has played nine-hole practice rounds the past two days.

Woods said he feels that he can win a sixth Masters title this week to match the all-time record held by Jack Nicklaus despite not having played since the 2020 Masters, played in November that year due to Covid-19.