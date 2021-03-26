Tigers, United, Warriors win group matches in 6th NBP cup T-20 tournament

TDG Tigers, IFG United and Operation Warriors, Thursday, turn victorious in three group matches of the 6th National Bank President Cup T-20 cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):TDG Tigers, IFG United and Operation Warriors, Thursday, turn victorious in three group matches of the 6th National Bank President Cup T-20 cricket tournament.

TDG Tigers defeated IDG Falcons by five wickets at National Bank Sports Complex. Tigers scored 163 for 5 in stipulated overs. Naveed Khurram- who was awarded man of the match- remained top scorer for Tigers with 63 of 50 balls while Nadir Akram and Usman Frooq scored 27 each.

IDG Falcons could manage to score 132 after losing five wickets in allotted 20 overs. Junaid Iqbal scored 39 of 32 balls while Wasiullah Farooqui added 20 runs.

In the second match played at Naya Nazimabad cricket ground, IFG United outclassed ARG Glories which selected to bat first after winning the toss. The entire team returned pavilion while scoring 73 in 16.

2 overs. United's Salman Rafiq bagged 4 wickets for 16 while Muhammad Sarfraz got 3 for 25.

United defeated the opponent by 10 wickets as they conveniently reached the target in 5.5 overs without losing a wicket. Zeeshan Ahmed scored 55 of 25 balls. Salman Rafiq was awarded man of the match.

In the third match of the day, Operation Warriors defeated CIBG Warriors by 9 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana ground.

CIBG Warriors chose to bat first and scored 129 for 9 in given overs. Shariq Musani with a 49 ball 53 remained top scorer while Abdur Rehman, Jawad Qureshi and Shoaibur Rehamn begged two wickets each.

Operation Warriors achieved the target in 16 overs with 9 wickets in hand. Muhammad Ahsan got man of the match awards for his brilliant knock of 73 of 50 balls.