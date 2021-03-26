UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tigers, United, Warriors Win Group Matches In 6th NBP Cup T-20 Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 49 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:21 AM

Tigers, United, Warriors win group matches in 6th NBP cup T-20 tournament

TDG Tigers, IFG United and Operation Warriors, Thursday, turn victorious in three group matches of the 6th National Bank President Cup T-20 cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):TDG Tigers, IFG United and Operation Warriors, Thursday, turn victorious in three group matches of the 6th National Bank President Cup T-20 cricket tournament.

TDG Tigers defeated IDG Falcons by five wickets at National Bank Sports Complex. Tigers scored 163 for 5 in stipulated overs. Naveed Khurram- who was awarded man of the match- remained top scorer for Tigers with 63 of 50 balls while Nadir Akram and Usman Frooq scored 27 each.

IDG Falcons could manage to score 132 after losing five wickets in allotted 20 overs. Junaid Iqbal scored 39 of 32 balls while Wasiullah Farooqui added 20 runs.

In the second match played at Naya Nazimabad cricket ground, IFG United outclassed ARG Glories which selected to bat first after winning the toss. The entire team returned pavilion while scoring 73 in 16.

2 overs. United's Salman Rafiq bagged 4 wickets for 16 while Muhammad Sarfraz got 3 for 25.

United defeated the opponent by 10 wickets as they conveniently reached the target in 5.5 overs without losing a wicket. Zeeshan Ahmed scored 55 of 25 balls. Salman Rafiq was awarded man of the match.

In the third match of the day, Operation Warriors defeated CIBG Warriors by 9 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana ground.

CIBG Warriors chose to bat first and scored 129 for 9 in given overs. Shariq Musani with a 49 ball 53 remained top scorer while Abdur Rehman, Jawad Qureshi and Shoaibur Rehamn begged two wickets each.

Operation Warriors achieved the target in 16 overs with 9 wickets in hand. Muhammad Ahsan got man of the match awards for his brilliant knock of 73 of 50 balls.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Man Landhi Abdur Rehman Top National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences from Arab ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

2 hours ago

Biden Sets New Goal of Administering 200Mln COVID- ..

21 minutes ago

Next US Senate Session Sure to See Progress on Gun ..

24 minutes ago

Biden Says Economic Forecasters Expect US GPD to G ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.