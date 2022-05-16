UrduPoint.com

Tigre Book Spot In Argentine Primera Division Final

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Tigre advanced to the final of the first stage of Argentina's Primera Division on Sunday by beating Argentinos Juniors 3-1 on penalties in their semifinal

Nicolas Reniero, David Zalazar and Fausto Vera missed their spot-kicks while Lucas Blondel, Sebastian Prieto and Pablo Magnin converted each of Tigre's three attempts in the shootout.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the allotted 90 minutes after Gabriel Avalos struck late for Argentinos Junios to cancel out Alexis Castro's opener.

Argentinos Juniors were forced to play for almost an hour with only 10 men after Gabriel Florentin was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

The result means Tigre will face Boca Juniors in the final next Sunday, May 22.

