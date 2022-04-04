UrduPoint.com

Tigres Beat Tijuana To Go Top In Liga MX

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 04, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

Juan Pablo Vigon and Andre-Pierre Gignac scored second-half goals as Tigres UANL eased to a 2-0 home victory over Club Tijuana in the Liga MX on Sunday

MEXICO CITY, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Juan Pablo Vigon and Andre-Pierre Gignac scored second-half goals as Tigres UANL eased to a 2-0 home victory over Club Tijuana in the Liga MX on Sunday.

Vigon broke the deadlock just before the hour mark with a close-range effort and Gignac doubled the lead with a low finish after latching onto Carlos Gonzalez's headed flick.

The result lifted Tigres UANL to the top of the 18-team Liga MX standings with 26 points from 11 matches. Tigres have now gone 10 league games without defeat dating back to January 15.

Meanwhile, Pachuca fell to second - one point behind Tigres - after a 3-1 loss at Santos Laguna.

In other Liga MX fixtures on Sunday, Queretaro drew 1-1 at Leon and Toluca prevailed 2-1 at home to Puebla.

