Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

MEXICO CITY, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Juan Pablo Vigon and Andre-Pierre Gignac scored second-half goals as Tigres UANL eased to a 2-0 home victory over Club Tijuana in the Liga MX on Sunday.

Vigon broke the deadlock just before the hour mark with a close-range effort and Gignac doubled the lead with a low finish after latching onto Carlos Gonzalez's headed flick.

The result lifted Tigres UANL to the top of the 18-team Liga MX standings with 26 points from 11 matches. Tigres have now gone 10 league games without defeat dating back to January 15.

Meanwhile, Pachuca fell to second - one point behind Tigres - after a 3-1 loss at Santos Laguna.

In other Liga MX fixtures on Sunday, Queretaro drew 1-1 at Leon and Toluca prevailed 2-1 at home to Puebla.