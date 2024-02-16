TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

(@Abdulla99267510)

The collaboration marks a new chapter in providing engaging content for cricket fans.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) TikTok and the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Friday joined forces for HBL PSL 9, offering fans an unprecedented experience of the nation's favorite sporting extravaganza.

Throughout the duration of HBL PSL 9, TikTok will be instrumental in delivering exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, player interviews, post-match analysis, and much more directly to fans across the globe.

The official TikTok account for HBL PSL, @thepsl, boasts nearly 2 million followers, with over 2.47 million content pieces using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati over the past two seasons. This season's official hashtag is #KhulKeKhel.

Saif Mujahid, TikTok's Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “TikTok is thrilled to partner with PCB for HBL PSL Season 9.

We are dedicated to offering cricket enthusiasts an unparalleled experience, providing them access to thrilling content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.”

Salman Naseer, Chief Operating Officer of PCB, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “TikTok's collaboration with PCB reflects our mutual commitment to engaging cricket fans through innovative and compelling content. As we gear up for another thrilling season of HBL PSL, we anticipate leveraging TikTok's platform to bring fans closer to the action and excitement of the tournament.”

Throughout HBL PSL Season 9, fans can interact with the excitement using official hashtags like #HoJaJazbaati, #PSLFanzone, #PSLTopPicks, #CricTok, #NawaAayaSoneya, #PSLKiYaadein, and #JashaneCricket. Moreover, TikTok will introduce special HBL PSL filters, curated playlists, and a dedicated HBL PSL search hub within the app, enabling fans to fully immerse themselves in the tournament experience.