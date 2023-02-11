TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) After a hugely successful HBL Pakistan Super League 7, having achieved more than 2.5 billion views, TikTok has returned for another year as the Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8. The world's most loved entertainment platform has partnered with the world's most sought-after T20 league to bring the cricket community in Pakistan together again to engage with the tournament and their favourite cricketers like never before.

During the HBL PSL 8 that will be staged in Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, the TikTok community will get the opportunity to engage with and generate content on the platform that now has more than one billion people across the globe. The month-long (34-match) festival of cricket will begin at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, 13 February, and end at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the 19 March final.

The two-season long partnership between the PCB and TikTok - now in its second year - has allowed fans to celebrate the tournament's unforgettable moments together. With everything from pre and post match content and highlights, to cricket-related challenges, TikTok has become a home for the spirit and passion of the HBL PSL fan base that has been an integral reason for the league’s success and growth over the course of the last seven seasons.

This partnership continues to cement TikTok's position as the perfect platform for cricket fandom in Pakistan, with the last collaboration with the HBL PSL 7 racking up an incredible 2.5 billion views and 2.3 million video creations on the platform, using the hashtag #KhelegaPakistan. This is proof that Pakistan fans love cricket content on the platform, and create great content while also participating in fun-filled challenges. This year's partnership promises to be even bigger and better as the platform gears up for an exciting month of thrilling content under the hashtags #HoJaJazbaati and #SabSitarayHumaray.

Saif Mujahid, TikTok Head of Content Operations and Marketing, Pakistan: "As the official Entertainment Partner of the HBL PSL 8, we are excited to bring the spirit and passion of this great tournament to our TikTok community for another season.

TikTok has become a vibrant hub of sports content in the last two years. It nurtures incredible, never-before-seen sporting content, while enabling creators to relive and remix some of the best moments in sports.

"Cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan and we are happy to have partnered with cricket’s most celebrated event in the country. We look forward to TikTok fast becoming the home of fandom for not just cricket but other sports in Pakistan as well.”

PCB Management Committee Chairperson Najam Sethi: "We're happy to have TikTok on board as our official Entertainment Partner for a second year running. Following the success of last year's collaboration, this year this partnership will help reach an even larger audience and engage more authentically with a very interactive and diverse online community that has backed the league from the onset, helping it become one of the most popular and sought after T20 leagues in the world."

TikTok has redefined the sports and entertainment experience for fans all over the world. Sports fans have been tuning in to TikTok not only to cheer for their favorite teams and athletes but also to get up close and personal as they watch their favorite players who have taken to TikTok to share their experiences, putting faces and personalities to their Names. This partnership between TikTok and HBL PSL has been no different - players from the league have turned to TikTok, letting their unique personalities shine through in an authentic and relatable way that has never been seen before.

TikTok is a home for sport unlike any other, unleashing creativity and championing diversity, connecting communities with diverse perspectives over a shared love of sports, athletes and teams they care about. With its full screen, sound-on experience mirroring the action and excitement of the stadium, TikTok is a new and creative way for fans to experience the thrill of live sporting events, making the games feel much closer to home.

Follow the HBL PSL on TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@theps