TikToker Claims She Proposed Marriage To Shadab Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:57 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) Pakistani TikToker Shah Taj on Wednesday claimed that national all-rounder Shadab Khan used to talk to her, and she herself proposed marriage to Shadab Khan.

Recently, during a private tv show, Shah Taj Khan revealed in response to host Mathira’s question, “Shadab Khan was my crush, and I was very upset about his marriage. If your crush marries someone else, that’s how it feels.”

Shah Taj further explained, “I formally proposed marriage to Shadab myself. No one can make such a claim about a marriage proposal without reason.

During the conversation, the TikToker claimed, “Shadab used to talk to me in vanish mode,” and after Shadab’s wedding, she remarked, “Shame on you, Shadab, for getting married.”

In the past, Shah Taj was a fan of Shadab but after his marriage to Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter, Shah Taj shared a video in which she cursed Shadab Khan for marrying a girl who wears a hijab.

Following this, she faced significant criticism from the social media users.

