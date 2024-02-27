Tim Seifert arrives in Karachi to join Karachi Kings

The New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert has arrived in Karachi here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert has arrived in Karachi here on Tuesday.

He has reached to join the squad of Karachi Kings to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi Kings is scheduled to compete against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium on February 28.