Tim Seifert Arrives In Karachi To Join Karachi Kings
Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2024 | 05:46 PM
The New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert has arrived in Karachi here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert has arrived in Karachi here on Tuesday.
He has reached to join the squad of Karachi Kings to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.
It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi Kings is scheduled to compete against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium on February 28.
Recent Stories
BZU declares MA results of five subjects
Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas
Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan
IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation
Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors
Power suspension on various KP feeders notified
Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts
APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..
UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf
Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family4 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship from Wednesday4 hours ago
-
Young Star Club qualifies for Football Tournament quarterfinals5 hours ago
-
Babar, Arif Yaqoob secure third consecutive win for Zalmi3 minutes ago
-
Murray again hints at impending retirement18 hours ago
-
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six18 hours ago
-
Sindh Games Sepak Takraw Event: Karachi secures men's trophy, Mirpurkhas claims women's title20 hours ago
-
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six21 hours ago
-
Commissioner admires successful organizing Cholistan Rally22 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by eight runs23 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win24 hours ago
-
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course1 day ago