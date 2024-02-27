Open Menu

Tim Seifert Arrives In Karachi To Join Karachi Kings

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2024 | 05:46 PM

Tim Seifert arrives in Karachi to join Karachi Kings

The New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert has arrived in Karachi here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The New Zealand Cricketer Tim Seifert has arrived in Karachi here on Tuesday.

He has reached to join the squad of Karachi Kings to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi Kings is scheduled to compete against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium on February 28.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League February Islamabad United Karachi Kings National Bank Of Pakistan New Zealand

Recent Stories

BZU declares MA results of five subjects

BZU declares MA results of five subjects

2 minutes ago
 Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

Fertilizer mafia busted in Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs formulation of plan to contro ..

Commissioner directs formulation of plan to control price hike in Ramzan

2 minutes ago
 IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife D ..

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation

17 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling ..

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

22 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

17 minutes ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

38 minutes ago
 Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

17 minutes ago
 Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

17 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards pli ..

APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..

12 minutes ago
 UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful pow ..

Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports