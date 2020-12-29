Tim Southee becomes 3rd  New Zealand bowler to get 300 wickets

(@fidahassanain)

The bowler led his team to strong position after dismissing two Pakistan batsmen in the fourth day of the first Test.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Tim Southee became 3rd New Zealand bowler who got 300 Test Wickets after he dismissed two Pakistan Batsmen leading his team to a strong position on the fourth day of the first Test on Tuesday.

Pakistan which is 71-3 is still far away from achieving the target of 373. Azhar Ali with 34 and Fawad Alam with 21 were on the crease.

Both the players can save Pakistan by batting the entire final day by to stop Black Caps from taking a lead 1-0 in the two-match series.

Richard Hadlee had gotten 431 wickets while Daniel Vettori had 361. Southee jointed both of them by caught Haris Sohail right at short extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 9.

“It was very close and I knew it,” said Southee while speaking to a reporter. “It’s good but there is still a lot of work to do with the ball the rest of the day,” he added.