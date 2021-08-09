Timanovskaya Did Not Make Decisions at Tokyo Olympics Independently - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskya, who defied an order to fly home early from the Olympics, did not make decisions freely and received instructions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"She [Timanovskaya] would not do it herself, she received instructions," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Timanovskaya was to compete in the women's 100 meter and 200 meter relays on August 2. She was called back from the Olympics after the Belarusian sports authorities entered her in the 4x400m relay without her consent. Belarus said it was concerned about her mental health, but Timanovskaya argued that the authorities tried to send her back to cover up their poor performance. The athlete refused to return home. Poland has since granted humanitarian visas to Timanovskaya and her husband.