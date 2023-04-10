Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Timberwolves Punch Lakers Play-in Ticket Despite 'immature' Displays

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 10, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Timberwolves punch Lakers play-in ticket despite 'immature' displays

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Minnesota Timberwolves booked an NBA play-in clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in extraordinary style Sunday, rallying to beat New Orleans 113-108 after center Rudy Gobert was yanked from the game for punching a teammate.

"Absolute wild one," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after his team snatched the No. 8 spot from the Pelicans on the final day of the regular season.

The win means the Timberwolves can advance to the playoffs with a victory over the Lakers, and even if they lose on Tuesday they will get a second chance against the winner of the play-in game between the Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With so much at stake, things were going badly for the Timberwolves early, and they didn't cope well.

They trailed by 12 when a heated exchange between Gobert and teammate Kyle Anderson during a second-quarter timeout saw the French center take a swing at Anderson, the players having to be forcibly separated.

Jaden McDaniels was also lost for the game after punching a wall in frustration, with US media reporting he had broken his right hand.

"Emotions got the best of me today," Gobert said in a tweeted apology after the game. "I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said.

"I wanna apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate."The Timberwolves had promptly pulled Gobert from the game, with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly calling his behavior "unacceptable" in a statement.

Related Topics

Exchange Los Angeles Anderson Oklahoma City New Orleans Sunday Media From Best Coach Love

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32 ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan wel ..

UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods w ..

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods worth AED2 million during 2022, ..

6 hours ago
 President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendshi ..

President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendship on Mohammad Al Gergawi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.