Timberwolves punch Lakers play-in ticket despite 'immature' displays

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Minnesota Timberwolves booked an NBA play-in clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in extraordinary style Sunday, rallying to beat New Orleans 113-108 after center Rudy Gobert was yanked from the game for punching a teammate.

"Absolute wild one," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after his team snatched the No. 8 spot from the Pelicans on the final day of the regular season.

The win means the Timberwolves can advance to the playoffs with a victory over the Lakers, and even if they lose on Tuesday they will get a second chance against the winner of the play-in game between the Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With so much at stake, things were going badly for the Timberwolves early, and they didn't cope well.

They trailed by 12 when a heated exchange between Gobert and teammate Kyle Anderson during a second-quarter timeout saw the French center take a swing at Anderson, the players having to be forcibly separated.

Jaden McDaniels was also lost for the game after punching a wall in frustration, with US media reporting he had broken his right hand.

"Emotions got the best of me today," Gobert said in a tweeted apology after the game. "I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said.

"I wanna apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that i truly love and respect as a teammate."The Timberwolves had promptly pulled Gobert from the game, with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly calling his behavior "unacceptable" in a statement.