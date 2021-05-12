Time for experiments with the team is over, says Misbahul Haq

(@fidahassanain)

The Head coach says its’ time to get serious and to go along with the cricketers who have realistic chances of playing for the country for upcoming series including T20 World this year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that he did not want more experiments with the team for the upcoming England tour.

Misbah-ul-Haq made it clear that only those cricketers would be included for the tough series like the upcoming England Tour and T20 World who had the realistic chances of playing for the country.

“No, more experiments with the team. It’s time to get serious and going along with the cricketers for tough series who have realistic chances of playing for the country,” explained the head coach while mentioning England tour and fast approaching T20 World Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq expressed these views while speaking to the reporters in virtual presser from Zimbabwe.

“England series are tough and also the other series coming up including T20World Cup,” said the head coach.

He stated that they would be having a chance to look into backup and select the best for coming international commitments if Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held.

“The focus will be on finding the best playing XI in each match,” said Misbah adding that the touring squad would contain only those players who would have a genuine case to play.

The coach said: “I can’t take decision on my own, because selection committee is there for our guidance.

The team management only wants to have the best backup for future series,”.

Expressing hope for the best team for England tour, Misbah said that Pakistan included some players without a “genuine case” on the South Africa tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was trial and experimental phase but now only the most suitable cricketers will be there for England tour,” he made it clear, pointing out problems in the middle-order for the while-ball cricket.

He also stated that they needed to overcome flaws they witnessed during these tours and more work was needed to be done on the basics.

“Developing genuine international batsmen is not possible without flawless basics,” he explained.

He also defended Tabish Khan’s inclusion instead of Fahim Ashraf who was the most deserving in the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe.

“Fahim is a true all-rounder and his performance was good in recent past. But I think we can take a chance without disturbing the winning combination,” he defended. At the end, he also praised Babar Azam, saying that he was now a leader.

“Babar has developed into a leader and has gain much confidence during these tours, “ he added.