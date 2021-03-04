UrduPoint.com
Time To Invite Int'l Car Racers, Add More Facilities To Cholistan Jeep Rally: Sahabzada Sultan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:40 PM



MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Champion of sixteenth Cholistan Jeep Rally Sahabzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has said, it was time for the international sports car racers to be invited to the car sports events in Pakistan for country's image building and underlined the need for providing more facilities to the motor racers.

Addressing a dinner ceremony late Wednesday night in Multan, he said the Cholistan Jeep Rally now should move ahead and invite participants from international level car racing circles and more facilities and enhanced security arrangements should be put in place.

He said, Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) was doing a good job, holding Cholistan Jeep Rally for the last many years.

Sahabzada Sultan said that motor racing was a costly affair and participants needed to be courageous, have patience and be able to enjoy the thrill.

He urged the government to offer special incentives for car racers to keep the sport within the affordability limits of car sports racers adding that such events also create job opportunities and generate economic activity. He cited examples of Cholistan Jeep Rally in Bahawalpur and Thal Jeep Rally in Muzaffargarh-Layyah where business and construction activity usually start weeks ahead of the schedule of the race.

The Pakistani champion car racer said that Pakistani racers should be supported for their international level training and their participation in competitions abroad.

Noted motor racers Malik Bilal, Qadir Nawaz Sangi, Faisal ShadiKhel and others attended the dinner ceremony organized by car sport lovers.

More Stories From Sports

