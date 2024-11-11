'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener

Norway's Casper Ruud eased to a straight-sets victory over an out-of-sorts Carlos Alcaraz on Monday as the Spanish star's bid for a maiden ATP Finals title got off to a poor start

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Norway's Casper Ruud eased to a straight-sets victory over an out-of-sorts Carlos Alcaraz on Monday as the Spanish star's bid for a maiden ATP Finals title got off to a poor start.

Ruud, 25, romped through the opening set before fighting back from 5-2 behind in the second to win 6-1, 7-5 in Turin.

World number three Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon titles earlier this year, made 34 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically errant display.

"I'm tired. I'm tired mentally," said Alcaraz.

"Obviously a lot of matches, really tight schedule, really demanding year with not too many days off, not too many periods for you could rest.

"Some players deal with it better than others."

It was Ruud's first victory over 21-year-old Alcaraz in their five career meetings.

"I had two good times in Turin before... This part of the season has not been good for me but hopefully I've saved some wins for this week and I've started well," said 2022 runner-up Ruud, who had suffered seven defeats in eight matches coming into this tournament.

Alcaraz struggled with sickness and adapting to the indoor surface.

"A few days before coming here, I got sick at home," said the Spaniard.

"I don't like to sound like I'm making excuses but today I didn't feel well on court.

"It doesn't matter the times I beat Casper. I have no experience playing on indoor courts. I have to be better on this part of the year that we play on indoor courts."

- 'A bit tricky' -

"It can be a bit tricky," said Ruud of playing an under-the-weather opponent.

"I knew he was dealing with a bit of a cold. I saw him sniffling in the back area and with a tissue for his nose, so that's a sign that maybe physically he won't be necessarily at 100 percent. Of course, that is sad, and not good for him, but at the same time it is part of the game."

Ruud will head into his second match in the John Newcombe group against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday already well-placed to reach the semi-finals for the third time in as many appearances at the year-end event.

Alcaraz could be eliminated if he loses to second-ranked Alexander Zverev, who faces Rublev in his opener later on Monday.

Third seed Alcaraz quickly slipped 4-1 down, giving up his serve in the fourth game before seeing three break points come and go in the next.

Ruud stretched a double-break in front as Alcaraz fired a loose forehand wide and wrapped up the opening set in just 36 minutes with a hold to love.

The four-time Grand Slam champion improved early in the second set, though, bringing up his sixth break point of the match with a trademark forehand winner.

He took the opportunity with a delicate volley and then moved into a 5-2 lead with a clinical hold.

But Ruud dug deep to force Alcaraz to serve for the set before breaking back en route to levelling the set.

The errors suddenly started to flow again from Alcaraz's racquet and a wild forehand followed by an excellent Ruud return gave the sixth seed the chance to serve for the match.

Ruud closed it out in style on his third match point with an ace, completing a run of five straight games.