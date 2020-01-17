UrduPoint.com
Title, Not Invincible Tag, The Most Important Goal For Salah

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Title, not invincible tag, the most important goal for Salah

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Mohamed Salah says Liverpool's focus is solely on ending a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title, rather than doing so by going the whole season unbeaten.

Jurgen Klopp's men have dropped just two points in 21 games to set a new record for Europe's top five leagues of 61 points from a possible 63 to start the campaign.

That has propelled the European champions into a 14-point lead over title holders Manchester City with a game in hand, but Salah insists the Reds are still taking their title challenge one game at a time ahead of Manchester United's visit to Anfield on Sunday.

"We don't think about being unbeaten until the end of the season. If we do that, it would be great, but at the end of the day we just want to win the Premier League.

That's the most important thing," Salah told Premier League Productions.

"Unbeaten or not, it's not necessary - we want to win the Premier League." Liverpool could move a massive 30 points clear of United with victory on Sunday, but the Red Devils are the only side to take points off them this season after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October.

Salah missed that match through injury and is keen to make up for lost time in the clash between English football's two most successful sides.

"We need to win, we need to carry on in our way - the way we've been doing since the beginning of the season and since last year," added the Egyptian.

"Of course we know it's big for the fans, for the city and for us. But at the end of the day, we play the game to win."

