UrduPoint.com

Titmus, McKeon Lead Power-packed Australia At Commonwealth Games

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Titmus, McKeon lead power-packed Australia at Commonwealth Games

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Olympic champions Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon return to the pool at the Commonwealth Games with a gold rush and world records on their minds, heading an Australia swimming squad boasting "insane depth".

After a breakout Tokyo Olympics where she dethroned American great Katie Ledecky in the 200m and 400m freestyle, the dominant Titmus carried her form into the Australian championships in May.

After narrowly missing the long-standing 200m world record set in 2009, she broke Ledecky's world mark over 400m by 0.06 seconds, touching in 3min 56.40sec.

Titmus, 21, then opted out of the world championships in Budapest, saving herself for the Commonwealth Games, where she will be a red-hot favourite.

"I am so excited and I think we've got a great team going in. It's insane the depth we have," said Titmus, the Commonwealth Games 400m and 800m champion.

That depth is illustrated by the inclusion of undisputed Olympic pool queen McKeon, who also missed the worlds.

The 28-year-old won a stunning seven medals in Tokyo and also boasts a phenomenal Commonwealth Games record -- with eight gold and four bronze medals in two appearances at Glasgow in 2014 and the Gold Coast four years later.

McKeon has her sights set on beating the all-time record of 10 gold medals for an Australian, currently held jointly by fellow swimmers Ian Thorpe, Susie O'Neill and Leisel Jones.

She is again set to contest the 50m and 100m freestyle, but has serious competition from teen sensation Mollie O'Callaghan, who stunned Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom in Budapest to win the 100m free among her six medals.

McKeon said she would need to be at her best given the rapidly improving next generation.

"You never want to get too comfortable or complacent otherwise you're not going to keep working hard and keep striving to be better," she said.

The Commonwealth Games hold a special place in McKeon's heart, with her father Ron winning swimming golds in 1978 and 1982. Her mother, Susie Woodhouse, also competed in 1982.

Australia also boast Olympic and world backstroke champion Kaylee McKeown, while pop star Cody Simpson made the grade after returning from a decade away focusing on a music career during which he worked with Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

But teenage backstroke hope Isaac Cooper will be missing after he was sent home over "wellbeing challenges, including the use of medication".

Australia topped the overall medals table at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, with 80 golds to England's 45 and India's 26.

As well as success in the pool, they will be eyeing more glory in cycling.

Australia, the top-ranked cycling nation at the past seven Commonwealth Games, were dominant in 2018, claiming 14 golds, but expect a tough challenge from host nation England.

Caleb Ewan and track specialist Matthew Glaetzer, who is aiming for a hat-trick of golds in the keirin, will head the field in Birmingham.

Sprint ace Ewan will target the road race on August 7, giving him plenty of time to freshen up after this year's Tour de France.

Australia also have a strong athletics team spearheaded by newly crowned high jump world champion Eleanor Patterson.

Commonwealth javelin champion Kathryn Mitchell and 2018 high jump gold medallist Brandon Starc will also feature.

Mitchell and marathon runner Eloise Wellings will be at their fifth Games -- the first Australian track-and-field athletes to achieve the feat.

"I never imagined I would go to that many," said Mitchell.

"Australia has such a strong history which I believe creates a unique team vibe."Australia also have star power in women's cricket, where the world champions led by Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy will start as strong favourites for gold.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Music Cycling France Road Gold Coast Marathon Brandon Budapest Tokyo Birmingham Glasgow Mitchell Cody Justin Bieber May August Women 2018 Gold Olympics Bronze From Best Race

Recent Stories

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

8 hours ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

8 hours ago
 Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts ev ..

Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts event

8 hours ago
 Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to ..

Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to create further 'chaos', 'anarc ..

8 hours ago
 Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime ..

Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 31 arrested for bathing in sea

31 arrested for bathing in sea

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.