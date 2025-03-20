Open Menu

TNT, Police Boys Hockey Clubs Secure Dominant Wins In KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM

TNT, Police Boys hockey clubs secure dominant wins in KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) TNT Hockey Club claimed a commanding 6-0 victory over DonBosko Hockey Club in the first match of Day 4 of the KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Hockey Championship at the Olympian Hanif Khan & Dr Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex in Gulshan Iqbal. The event is organized by the Karachi Hockey Association.

Sajid opened the scoring for TNT in the 4th minute, followed by Aaraz (6th minute), Maqsood (22nd minute), and Farhan Raju (26th minute). Khizar sealed the win with two goals in the 32nd and 36th minutes.

In the second match, Police Boys Hockey Club dominated JJ Hockey Club, winning 5-0. Sultan Mehmood struck twice (7th and 13th minutes), while Wajid (21st minute), Usman (29th minute), and Zohaib (30th minute) each added a goal to secure the victory.

The KHA Ramadan Hockey Championship continues with more thrilling action expected in the upcoming days.

