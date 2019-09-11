UrduPoint.com
Tochi Bakhakhail Club Win Inter-Club Cricket Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Tochi Bakhakhail club win Inter-Club Cricket trophy

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Tochi Salab club, Bakhkhail clinched the trophy after defeating Salab Club in the final of Inter-Club cricket Tournament at Bakhakhail area on Wednesday.

Tochi Bkhakhail club won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 100 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 20 overs and in reply Tufan club failed to chase the target and only reached to 90 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Thus Tochi Salab club won the match by 10 runs.

Malik Junaid Khan Wazir was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.

Junaid Khan, son of MPA Malik Shah Muhammad Khan, on behalf of his father said that a multi-purpose sports complex and a entertainment park would be constructed in Bakhakhail area.

He said the area is full of talented players and his father has already talked to Directorate of Sports KP for the construction of Sports Complex in Bakhakhail Bannu.

He also announced Rs. 30,000 for the organizing committee and Rs. 5000 to the players. Malik Sher Zaman Khan, Malik Arif Khan, Malik Mastan Khan and Malik Habib, the elders of the areas, were also present along with a good numbers of spectators.

