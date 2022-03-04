UrduPoint.com

Today Is Historic Moment For Pakistan’s Cricket: PCB

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:27 PM

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Hasnain says match between Pakistan and Australia will pose a positive image of the country across the world.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2022) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain has said that it is a historic day today in cricket history of Pakistan as revival of international cricket will pose a positive image of the country across the world.

The CEO has said Pakistani cricket fans have waited 24 years for this moment and thanked the Australian Cricket Team for their tour to Pakistan.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley thanked the PCB for the warm welcome and "best security" provided to their team. Hockley has said Australia's confidence had strengthened after seeing cricket preparations and enthusiasm in Pakistan.

Todd Greenberg, CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, commended the Pakistan and Australian cricket boards for their hard work.

The Rawalpindi Test marks a new beginning for the two teams' cricket ties, Faisal Hasnain concluded.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, and Mohammad Rizwan are going to shoulder batting responsibilities, while Australia possesses batters like Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne.

The two sides have kept a close eye on the Rawalpindi pitch, which has a tradition of being a sporting one. The last Test played at the venue was Pakistan’s 95-run triumph against South Africa almost a year ago.

Since the return of Test cricket to Pakistan in December 2019, this will be the fourth Test at the venue. The 2020 Pakistan-Sri Lanka match ended in a draw.



