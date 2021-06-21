Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings 21 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, and Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, will face each other in the 1st Eliminator Match of PSL on Monday, 21st June 2021 at 11 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans. This is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will not be allowed; that's why everyone will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Haider Ali

Imam ul Haq

Amad Butt

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Umaid Asif

Bismillah Khan

Kamran Akmal

Abrar Ahmed

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Mohammad Irfan

Wahab Riaz (C)

Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

David Miller (South Africa)

Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)

Rovman Powell (Jamaica)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

Fabian Allen (Jamaica)

Fidel Edwards (Barbdos)

Let's have in-depth detail about this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL season 6 is Daren Sammy. The Owner is Javed Afridi.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Wahab Riaz is the Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6, one of the oldest Pakistani cricketers.

Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Wahab Riaz

Shoaib malik

David Miller

Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Kamran Akmal

Sherfane Rutherford

Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Haider Ali

Ammad Butt

Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Umaid Asif

Imam ul Haq

Muhammad Imran

Muhammad Irfan

Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Imran

Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Haider Ali

Hazratullah Zazai

Imam ul Haq

Rovman Powell

Sherfane Rutherford

Bismillah Khan

Kamran Akmal

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Fidel Edwards

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Mohammad Irfan

Wahab Riaz

Waqar Salamkheil

All Rounder of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Amad Butt

Fabian Allen

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Umaid Asif

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Babar Azam

Mohammad Haris

Sharjeel khan

Zeeshan Malik

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (Captain)

Qasim Akram

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Najibullah Zadran

Chadwick Walton

Thisara Perera

Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim (all-rounder)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood

Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal

Qasim Akram

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Babar Azam

Martin Guptill

Mohammad Haris

Najibullah Zadran

Sharjeel Khan

Zeeshan Malik

Chadwick Walton

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (C)

Qasim Akram

Thisara Perera

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live streams at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives

You can watch PSL 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Play-off 2 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 1st Eliminator Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.