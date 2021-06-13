Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars 13 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

- Home
2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:19 PM
Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 20th match of PSL on Sunday, 13th June 2021 at 6 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021
Islamabad United in PSL 6 is having 20 squad members, including 2 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.
Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Asif Ali
- Umar Amin
- Usman Khawaja
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan (Captain)
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rohail Nair
- Ahmed Safi Abdullah
- Akif javed
- Ali Khan
- Fawad Ahmed
- Hasan Ali
- Mohammad Wasim
- Musa Khan
- Zafar Gohar
- Zeeshan Zameer
Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Brandon King (Jamaica)
- Colin Munro (South Africa)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Johan Botha is the coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021. Rehan ul Haq as General Manager, and Saeed Ajmal Assistant Coach.
Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Shadab Khan is going to lead Islamabad United as captain. He is an excellent allrounder, Pakistan’s highest Wicket Taker.
Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shadab Khan
Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Colin Munro
- Faheem Ashraf
Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Hussain Talat
- Asif Ali
Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Musa
- Zafar Gohar
Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Ali
- Brandon King
- Colin Munro
- Umar Amin
- Usman Khawaja
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rohail Nazir
Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Akif Javed
- Ali Khan
- Fawad Ahmed
- Hasan Ali
- Fawad Ahmed
- Ahmed Safi Abdullah
All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan
- Mohammad Wasim
Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Rohail Nazir
Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.
Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Mohammad Faizan
- Sohail Akhtar (Captain)
- Agha Salman
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Muhammad Zaid
- Zeeshan Ashraf
- Ahmed Daniyal
- Ahmed Daniyal
- Dilbar Hussain
- Haris Rauf
- Maaz Khan
- Rashid Khan
- Shaheen Afridi
- Sultan Ahmed
Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
- Callum Ferguson (Australia)
- James Faulkner (Australia)
- Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)
- Ben Dunk (Australia)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 is Aaqib Javed. The Batting Coach is Mansoor Rana.
Furthermore, they have Sameen Rana as the COO & Manager and Shahzad Butt as Fielding Coach.
Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Sohail Akhtar is the Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, and an all rounder player.
Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Rashid Khan
Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Fakhar Zaman
- David Woese
- Haris Rauf
Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Dunk
- Dilbar Hussain
Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohail Akhtar
- Zeeshan Ashraf
- Muhammad Faizan
Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Maaz Khan
Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Callum Ferguson
- Fakher Zaman
- Mohammad Faizan
- Muhammad Zaid
- Ben Dunk
- Zeeshan Ashraf
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ahmed Daniyal
- Dilbar Hussain
- Haris Rauf
- Maaz Khan
- Rashid Khan
- Shaheen Afridi
- Sultan Ahmed
All Rounder of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohail Akhtar
- Tim David
- Agha Salman
- James Daulkner
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Seekkuge Prasanna
Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Zeeshan Ashraf is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 today.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.