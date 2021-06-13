Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 13 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, and Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, will face each other in the 21th match of PSL on Sunday, 13th June 2021 at 11 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Khushdil Shah

Shab Masood

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khand and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shab Masood

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohaib Maqsood

Mohammad Rizwan

Sohail Khan

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Johnson Charles

Khushdil Shah

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Shimron Hetmyer

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Mohammad Rizwan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Blessing Muzarabani

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Haider Ali

Imam ul Haq

Amad Butt

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Umaid Asif

Bismillah Khan

Kamran Akmal

Abrar Ahmed

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Mohammad Irfan

Wahab Riaz (C)

Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

David Miller (South Africa)

Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)

Rovman Powell (Jamaica)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

Fabian Allen (Jamaica)

Fidel Edwards (Barbdos)

Let's have in-depth detail about this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL season 6 is Daren Sammy. The Owner is Javed Afridi.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Wahab Riaz is the Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6, one of the oldest Pakistani cricketers.

Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Wahab Riaz

Shoaib malik

David Miller

Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Kamran Akmal

Sherfane Rutherford

Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Haider Ali

Ammad Butt

Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Umaid Asif

Imam ul Haq

Muhammad Imran

Muhammad Irfan

Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Imran

Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Haider Ali

Hazratullah Zazai

Imam ul Haq

Rovman Powell

Sherfane Rutherford

Bismillah Khan

Kamran Akmal

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Fidel Edwards

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Mohammad Irfan

Wahab Riaz

Waqar Salamkheil

All Rounder of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Amad Butt

Fabian Allen

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Umaid Asif

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.

