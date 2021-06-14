- Home
Today PSL 6 Match 22 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings 14 June 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:22 PM
Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, will face each other in the 22nd match of PSL on Monday, 14th June 2021 at 9 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021
Islamabad United in PSL 6 is having 20 squad members, including 2 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.
Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Asif Ali
- Umar Amin
- Usman Khawaja
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan (Captain)
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rohail Nair
- Ahmed Safi Abdullah
- Akif javed
- Ali Khan
- Fawad Ahmed
- Hasan Ali
- Mohammad Wasim
- Musa Khan
- Zafar Gohar
- Zeeshan Zameer
Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Brandon King (Jamaica)
- Colin Munro (South Africa)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Johan Botha is the coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021. Rehan ul Haq as General Manager, and Saeed Ajmal Assistant Coach.
Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Shadab Khan is going to lead Islamabad United as captain. He is an excellent allrounder, Pakistan’s highest Wicket Taker.
Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shadab Khan
Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Colin Munro
- Faheem Ashraf
Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Hussain Talat
- Asif Ali
Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Musa
- Zafar Gohar
Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Ali
- Brandon King
- Colin Munro
- Umar Amin
- Usman Khawaja
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rohail Nazir
Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Akif Javed
- Ali Khan
- Fawad Ahmed
- Hasan Ali
- Fawad Ahmed
- Ahmed Safi Abdullah
All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan
- Mohammad Wasim
Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Rohail Nazir
Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021
Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.
Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Haris
- Sharjeel khan
- Zeeshan Malik
- Aamer Yamin
- Danish Aziz
- Imad Wasim (Captain)
- Qasim Akram
- Abbas Afridi
- Arshad Iqbal
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Noor Ahmad
- Waqas Maqsood
Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
- Najibullah Zadran
- Chadwick Walton
- Thisara Perera
Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..
Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.
Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Amir (Bowler)
- Babar Azam (Batsman)
Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imad Wasim (all-rounder)
Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)
- Amir Yamin (Batsman)
- Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)
Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Waqas Maqsood
- Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)
- Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)
- Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)
Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Arshad Iqbal
- Qasim Akram
Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Noor Ahmad
Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Babar Azam
- Martin Guptill
- Mohammad Haris
- Najibullah Zadran
- Sharjeel Khan
- Zeeshan Malik
- Chadwick Walton
Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Abbas Afridi
- Arshad Iqbal
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Noor Ahmad
- Waqas Maqsood
All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Aamer Yamin
- Danish Aziz
- Imad Wasim (C)
- Qasim Akram
- Thisara Perera
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.
Watch PSL 6 Match 22 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings 9 PM PST 14 June 2021 at PTV Sports, Geo Sports, Cricketgateway, and more.