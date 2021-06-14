Today PSL 6 Match 22 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings 14 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, will face each other in the 22nd match of PSL on Monday, 14th June 2021 at 9 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021

Islamabad United in PSL 6 is having 20 squad members, including 2 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.

Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Asif Ali

Umar Amin

Usman Khawaja

Faheem Ashraf

Hussain Talat

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan (Captain)

Muhammad Akhlaq

Rohail Nair

Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Akif javed

Ali Khan

Fawad Ahmed

Hasan Ali

Mohammad Wasim

Musa Khan

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zameer

Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Brandon King (Jamaica)

Colin Munro (South Africa)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Johan Botha is the coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021. Rehan ul Haq as General Manager, and Saeed Ajmal Assistant Coach.

Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Shadab Khan is going to lead Islamabad United as captain. He is an excellent allrounder, Pakistan’s highest Wicket Taker.

Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Shadab Khan

Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Munro

Faheem Ashraf

Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Musa

Zafar Gohar

Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Ali

Brandon King

Colin Munro

Umar Amin

Usman Khawaja

Muhammad Akhlaq

Rohail Nazir

Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Akif Javed

Ali Khan

Fawad Ahmed

Hasan Ali

Fawad Ahmed

Ahmed Safi Abdullah

All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Faheem Ashraf

Hussain Talat

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Wasim

Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Rohail Nazir

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Babar Azam

Mohammad Haris

Sharjeel khan

Zeeshan Malik

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (Captain)

Qasim Akram

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Najibullah Zadran

Chadwick Walton

Thisara Perera

Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim (all-rounder)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood

Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal

Qasim Akram

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Babar Azam

Martin Guptill

Mohammad Haris

Najibullah Zadran

Sharjeel Khan

Zeeshan Malik

Chadwick Walton

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (C)

Qasim Akram

Thisara Perera

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.

