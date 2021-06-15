UrduPoint.com
Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators 15 June 2021: Watch LIVE On TV

Arslan Farid 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:35 PM

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators 15 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of 2 PSL seasons, will face each other in the 23rd match of PSL on Tuesday, 15th June 2021 at 6 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Mohammad Faizan
  • Sohail Akhtar (Captain)
  • Agha Salman
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Muhammad Zaid
  • Zeeshan Ashraf
  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Dilbar Hussain
  • Haris Rauf
  • Maaz Khan
  • Rashid Khan
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Sultan Ahmed

Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 is Aaqib Javed. The Batting Coach is Mansoor Rana. Furthermore, they have Sameen Rana as the COO & Manager and Shahzad Butt as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Sohail Akhtar is the Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, and an all rounder player.

Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Rashid Khan

Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • David Woese
  • Haris Rauf

Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Ben Dunk
  • Dilbar Hussain

Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Sohail Akhtar
  • Zeeshan Ashraf
  • Muhammad Faizan

Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Maaz Khan

Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Callum Ferguson
  • Fakher Zaman
  • Mohammad Faizan
  • Muhammad Zaid
  • Ben Dunk
  • Zeeshan Ashraf

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Dilbar Hussain
  • Haris Rauf
  • Maaz Khan
  • Rashid Khan
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Sultan Ahmed

All Rounder of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Sohail Akhtar
  • Tim David
  • Agha Salman
  • James Daulkner
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Seekkuge Prasanna

Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

  • Saim Ayub
  • Usman Khan
  • Abdul Nasir
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Azam Khan
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • Anwar Ali
  • Arish Ali Khan
  • Hassan Khan
  • Khurram Shahzad
  • Muhammad Hasnain
  • Usman Khan Shinwari
  • Zahid Mahmood
  • Zahir Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL season 6 is Moin Khan, a well-known cricketer of the history. .

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, a professional cricket player, wicket keeper and batsman.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Muhammad Hasnain
  • Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Muhammad Azam
  • Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Anwar Ali
  • Zahid Mahmood

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Saim Ayub
  • Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Cameron Delport
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Jake Weatherald
  • Saim Ayub
  • Usman Khan
  • Azam Khan
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Zahir Khan
  • Zahid Mahmood
  • Usman Khan Shinwari
  • Muhammad Hasnain
  • Khurram Shahzad
  • Hassan Khan
  • Arish Ali Khan
  • Anwar Ali

All Rounder of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Abdul Nasir
  • Andre Russel
  • Jack Wildermuth
  • Mohammad Nawaz

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.

