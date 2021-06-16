Today PSL 6 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators 16 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of 2 PSL seasons, will face each other in the 25th match of PSL on Wednesday, 16th June 2021 at 9 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Khushdil Shah

Shab Masood

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khand and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shab Masood

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohaib Maqsood

Mohammad Rizwan

Sohail Khan

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Johnson Charles

Khushdil Shah

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Shimron Hetmyer

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Mohammad Rizwan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Blessing Muzarabani

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Abdul Nasir

Mohammad Nawaz

Azam Khan

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Anwar Ali

Arish Ali Khan

Hassan Khan

Khurram Shahzad

Muhammad Hasnain

Usman Khan Shinwari

Zahid Mahmood

Zahir Khan

Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Cameron Delport (South Africa)

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Jake Weatherald (Australia)

Jack Wildermuth (Australia)

Andre Russell (Jamaica)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL season 6 is Moin Khan, a well-known cricketer of the history. .

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, a professional cricket player, wicket keeper and batsman.

Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Hasnain

Muhammad Nawaz

Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Azam

Usman Khan Shinwari

Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Anwar Ali

Zahid Mahmood

Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Saim Ayub

Arish Ali Khan

Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Usman Khan

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Cameron Delport

Faf du Plessis

Jake Weatherald

Saim Ayub

Usman Khan

Azam Khan

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Zahir Khan

Zahid Mahmood

Usman Khan Shinwari

Muhammad Hasnain

Khurram Shahzad

Hassan Khan

Arish Ali Khan

Anwar Ali

All Rounder of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Abdul Nasir

Andre Russel

Jack Wildermuth

Mohammad Nawaz

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.