Today PSL 6 Match 28 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans 18 June 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:28 PM
Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 28th match of PSL on Friday, 18th June 2021 at 9 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.
Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Mohammad Faizan
- Sohail Akhtar (Captain)
- Agha Salman
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Muhammad Zaid
- Zeeshan Ashraf
- Ahmed Daniyal
- Dilbar Hussain
- Haris Rauf
- Maaz Khan
- Rashid Khan
- Shaheen Afridi
- Sultan Ahmed
Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
- Callum Ferguson (Australia)
- Tim David (Singapore)
- James Faulkner (Australia)
- Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)
- Ben Dunk (Australia)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.
Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 is Aaqib Javed. The Batting Coach is Mansoor Rana. Furthermore, they have Sameen Rana as the COO & Manager and Shahzad Butt as Fielding Coach.
Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Sohail Akhtar is the Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, and an all rounder player.
Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Rashid Khan
Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Fakhar Zaman
- David Woese
- Haris Rauf
Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ben Dunk
- Dilbar Hussain
Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohail Akhtar
- Zeeshan Ashraf
- Muhammad Faizan
Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Maaz Khan
Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Callum Ferguson
- Fakher Zaman
- Mohammad Faizan
- Muhammad Zaid
- Ben Dunk
- Zeeshan Ashraf
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Ahmed Daniyal
- Dilbar Hussain
- Haris Rauf
- Maaz Khan
- Rashid Khan
- Shaheen Afridi
- Sultan Ahmed
All Rounder of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohail Akhtar
- Tim David
- Agha Salman
- James Daulkner
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Seekkuge Prasanna
Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.
- Zeeshan Ashraf is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 today.
Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021
Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.
Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Khushdil Shah
- Shab Masood
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Waseem Muhammad
- Asif Afridi
- Hammad Azam
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Imran Khan
- Imran Tahir
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Sohaibullah
- Sohail Khan
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)
- Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
- Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)
- Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower.
The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khand and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.
Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.
Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Tanvir
Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shab Masood
- Usman Qadir
Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Sohail Khan
Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imran Khan
Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Johnson Charles
- Khushdil Shah
- Rilee Rossouw
- Shan Masood
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Waseem Muhammad
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Blessing Muzarabani
- Imran Khan
- Imran Tahir
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Sohaibullah
- Sohail Khan
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Afridi
- Hammad Azam
Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.