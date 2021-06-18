Today PSL 6 Match 28 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans 18 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 28th match of PSL on Friday, 18th June 2021 at 9 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Fakhar Zaman

Mohammad Faizan

Sohail Akhtar (Captain)

Agha Salman

Mohammad Hafeez

Muhammad Zaid

Zeeshan Ashraf

Ahmed Daniyal

Dilbar Hussain

Haris Rauf

Maaz Khan

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Afridi

Sultan Ahmed

Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Callum Ferguson (Australia)

Tim David (Singapore)

James Faulkner (Australia)

Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)

Ben Dunk (Australia)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 is Aaqib Javed. The Batting Coach is Mansoor Rana. Furthermore, they have Sameen Rana as the COO & Manager and Shahzad Butt as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Sohail Akhtar is the Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, and an all rounder player.

Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hafeez

Rashid Khan

Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Fakhar Zaman

David Woese

Haris Rauf

Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Dunk

Dilbar Hussain

Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohail Akhtar

Zeeshan Ashraf

Muhammad Faizan

Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Maaz Khan

Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Callum Ferguson

Fakher Zaman

Mohammad Faizan

Muhammad Zaid

Ben Dunk

Zeeshan Ashraf

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ahmed Daniyal

Dilbar Hussain

Haris Rauf

Maaz Khan

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Afridi

Sultan Ahmed

All Rounder of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohail Akhtar

Tim David

Agha Salman

James Daulkner

Mohammad Hafeez

Seekkuge Prasanna

Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Zeeshan Ashraf is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 today.

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Khushdil Shah

Shab Masood

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower.

The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khand and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shab Masood

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohaib Maqsood

Mohammad Rizwan

Sohail Khan

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Johnson Charles

Khushdil Shah

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Shimron Hetmyer

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Mohammad Rizwan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Blessing Muzarabani

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.