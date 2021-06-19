Today PSL 6 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans 19 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 30th match of PSL on Saturday, 19th June 2021 at 11 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021

Islamabad United in PSL 6 is having 20 squad members, including 2 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.

Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Asif Ali

Umar Amin

Usman Khawaja

Faheem Ashraf

Hussain Talat

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan (Captain)

Muhammad Akhlaq

Rohail Nair

Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Akif javed

Ali Khan

Fawad Ahmed

Hasan Ali

Mohammad Wasim

Musa Khan

Zafar Gohar

Zeeshan Zameer

Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Brandon King (Jamaica)

Colin Munro (South Africa)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Johan Botha is the coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021. Rehan ul Haq as General Manager, and Saeed Ajmal Assistant Coach.

Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Shadab Khan is going to lead Islamabad United as captain. He is an excellent allrounder, Pakistan’s highest Wicket Taker.

Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Shadab Khan

Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Colin Munro

Faheem Ashraf

Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Musa

Zafar Gohar

Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Ali

Brandon King

Colin Munro

Umar Amin

Usman Khawaja

Muhammad Akhlaq

Rohail Nazir

Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Akif Javed

Ali Khan

Fawad Ahmed

Hasan Ali

Fawad Ahmed

Ahmed Safi Abdullah

All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Faheem Ashraf

Hussain Talat

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Wasim

Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Rohail Nazir

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Khushdil Shah

Shab Masood

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khand and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shab Masood

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohaib Maqsood

Mohammad Rizwan

Sohail Khan

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Johnson Charles

Khushdil Shah

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Shimron Hetmyer

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Mohammad Rizwan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Blessing Muzarabani

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.