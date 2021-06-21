- Home
Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans 21 June 2021: Watch LIVE On TV
Arslan Farid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:23 PM
Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the Qualifier Match (Play-off 1) of PSL on Monday, 21st June 2021 at 6 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans. This is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will not be allowed; that's why everyone will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021
Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 2 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.
Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Asif Ali
- Umar Amin
- Usman Khawaja
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan (Captain)
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rohail Nair
- Ahmed Safi Abdullah
- Akif javed
- Ali Khan
- Fawad Ahmed
- Hasan Ali
- Mohammad Wasim
- Musa Khan
- Zafar Gohar
- Zeeshan Zameer
Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
- Brandon King (Jamaica)
- Colin Munro (South Africa)
Let's have in-depth details about the squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.
Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Johan Botha is the coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021. Rehan ul Haq as General Manager, and Saeed Ajmal Assistant Coach.
Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Shadab Khan is going to lead Islamabad United as captain. He is an excellent allrounder, Pakistan’s highest Wicket Taker.
Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shadab Khan
Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Colin Munro
- Faheem Ashraf
Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Hussain Talat
- Asif Ali
Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Musa
- Zafar Gohar
Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Ali
- Brandon King
- Colin Munro
- Umar Amin
- Usman Khawaja
- Muhammad Akhlaq
- Rohail Nazir
Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Akif Javed
- Ali Khan
- Fawad Ahmed
- Hasan Ali
- Fawad Ahmed
- Ahmed Safi Abdullah
All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Faheem Ashraf
- Hussain Talat
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Shadab Khan
- Mohammad Wasim
Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.
- Rohail Nazir
Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021
Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.
Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Khushdil Shah
- Shab Masood
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Waseem Muhammad
- Asif Afridi
- Hammad Azam
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Imran Khan
- Imran Tahir
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Sohaibullah
- Sohail Khan
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)
- Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
- Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)
- Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khan and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.
Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.
Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Tanvir
Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shab Masood
- Usman Qadir
Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Sohail Khan
Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imran Khan
Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Johnson Charles
- Khushdil Shah
- Rilee Rossouw
- Shan Masood
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Waseem Muhammad
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Blessing Muzarabani
- Imran Khan
- Imran Tahir
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Sohaibullah
- Sohail Khan
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Afridi
- Hammad Azam
Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Play-off 1 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.