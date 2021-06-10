Today PSL Match 17 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 10 June 2021: Watch PSL LIVE on TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, and Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, will face each other in the 17th match of PSL on Thursday, 10th June 2021 at 11 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

<p>After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.</p>

<h2>Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021</h2>

<p><strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6 has <strong>19 </strong>squad members, including <strong>5 </strong>foreign players and the rest locals.

Let's have a look at the breakdown of the <strong>Lahore Qalandars </strong>squad.</p>

<h3>Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the local players of <strong>Lahore Qalandars </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Fakhar Zaman</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Faizan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sohail Akhtar (Captain)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Agha Salman</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Hafeez</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Zaid</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zeeshan Ashraf</strong></li>

<li><strong>Ahmed Daniyal</strong></li>

<li><strong>Dilbar Hussain</strong></li>

<li><strong>Haris Rauf</strong></li>

<li><strong>Maaz Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Rashid Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Shaheen Afridi</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sultan Ahmed</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the foreign players of <strong>Lahore Qalandars </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Callum Ferguson (Australia)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Tim David (Singapore)</strong></li>

<li><strong>James Faulkner (Australia)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Ben Dunk (Australia)</strong></li>

</ul>

<p>Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of <strong>Lahore Qalandars </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<h3>Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Coach</strong> of Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 is <strong>Aaqib Javed</strong>.

The <strong>Batting Coach </strong>is <strong>Mansoor Rana</strong>. Furthermore, they have <strong>Sameen Rana </strong>as the <strong>COO & Manager </strong>and <strong>Shahzad Butt </strong>as <strong>Fielding Coach</strong>.</p>

<h3>Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Sohail Akhtar </strong>is the Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, and an all rounder player. </p>

<h3>Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Mohammad Hafeez</strong></li>

<li><strong>Rashid Khan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Fakhar Zaman</strong></li>

<li><strong>David Woese</strong></li>

<li><strong>Haris Rauf</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Ben Dunk</strong></li>

<li><strong>Dilbar Hussain</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for <strong>Lahore Qalandars </strong>in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Sohail Akhtar</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zeeshan Ashraf</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Faizan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Maaz Khan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the batsmen for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Callum Ferguson</strong></li>

<li><strong>Fakher Zaman</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Faizan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Zaid</strong></li>

<li><strong>Ben Dunk </strong></li>

<li><strong>Zeeshan Ashraf</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the bowlers for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Ahmed Daniyal</strong></li>

<li><strong>Dilbar Hussain</strong></li>

<li><strong>Haris Rauf</strong></li>

<li><strong>Maaz Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Rashid Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Shaheen Afridi</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sultan Ahmed</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>All Rounder of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the all-rounders for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Sohail Akhtar</strong></li>

<li><strong>Tim David</strong></li>

<li><strong>Agha Salman</strong></li>

<li><strong>James Daulkner</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Hafeez</strong></li>

<li><strong>Seekkuge Prasanna</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the wicketkeeper for <strong>Lahore Qalandars</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Zeeshan Ashraf </strong>is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 today.</li>

</ul>

<h2>Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021</h2>

<p><strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6 has <strong>20 </strong>squad members, including <strong>6 </strong>foreign players and the rest locals.

Let's have a look at the breakdown of the <strong>Peshawar Zalmi </strong>squad.</p>

<h3>Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the local players of <strong>Peshawar Zalmi </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Haider Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Imam ul Haq</strong></li>

<li><strong>Amad Butt</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Imran</strong></li>

<li><strong>Shoaib Malik</strong></li>

<li><strong>Umaid Asif</strong></li>

<li><strong>Bismillah Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Kamran Akmal</strong></li>

<li><strong>Abrar Ahmed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Amir Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Imran</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Irfan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Wahab Riaz (C)</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the foreign players of <strong>Peshawar Zalmi </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>David Miller (South Africa)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Rovman Powell (Jamaica)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Fabian Allen (Jamaica)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Fidel Edwards (Barbdos)</strong></li>

</ul>

<p>Let's have in-depth detail about this squad of <strong>Peshawar Zalmi </strong>in PSL 6.

</p>

<h3>Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Head Coach</strong> of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL season 6 is <strong>Daren Sammy</strong>.

The <strong>Owner </strong>is <strong>Javed Afridi</strong>.</p>

<h3>Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Wahab Riaz </strong>is the Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6, one of the oldest Pakistani cricketers.</p>

<h3>Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Wahab Riaz</strong></li>

<li><strong>Shoaib malik</strong></li>

<li><strong>David Miller</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Kamran Akmal</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sherfane Rutherford</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Haider Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Ammad Butt</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Umaid Asif</strong></li>

<li><strong>Imam ul Haq</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Imran</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Irfan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Muhammad Imran</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the batsmen for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>David Miller</strong></li>

<li><strong>Haider Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hazratullah Zazai</strong></li>

<li><strong>Imam ul Haq</strong></li>

<li><strong>Rovman Powell</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sherfane Rutherford</strong></li>

<li><strong>Bismillah Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Kamran Akmal</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the bowlers for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Fidel Edwards</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Amir Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Imran</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Irfan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Wahab Riaz</strong></li>

<li><strong>Waqar Salamkheil</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>All Rounder of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the all-rounders for <strong>Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Amad Butt</strong></li>

<li><strong>Fabian Allen</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Imran</strong></li>

<li><strong>Shoaib Malik</strong></li>

<li><strong>Umaid Asif </strong></li>

</ul>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Pakistan</h2>

<p>People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka</h2>

<p>You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network.

People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in UAE</h2>

<p>Watch PSL match LIVE online today <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi</strong> in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland</h2>

<p>You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports.

People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in the USA and Canada</h2>

<p>PSL watch LIVE 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in North Africa</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Australia</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Afghanistan</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Qatar</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE in Brunei</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi</strong> LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.</p>

<p>Watch PSL 6 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 11 PM PST 10 June 2021 at PTV Sports, Geo Sports, Cricketgateway, and more.</p>