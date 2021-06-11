Today PSL Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators 11 June 2021: Watch PSL 6 LIVE on TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 1 and 3, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of 2 PSL seasons, will face each other in the 18th match of PSL on Friday, 11th June 2021 at 9 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

<p>After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch <a href="https://www.urdupoint.com/sports/cricket-league/match-live/pakistan-super-league-2021-10/18th-match-n-abu-dhabi-pakistan-super-league-islamabad-united-quetta-gladiators-215.html">Today Match 18</a> of PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.</p>

<h2>Islamabad United Squad Today in PSL 2021</h2>

<p><strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6 is having <strong>20</strong> squad members, including <strong>2</strong> foreign players and the rest locals.

Let's have a look at the breakdown of the <strong>Islamabad United </strong>squad.</p>

<h3>Local Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the local players of <strong>Islamabad United </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Asif Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Umar Amin</strong></li>

<li><strong>Usman Khawaja</strong></li>

<li><strong>Faheem Ashraf</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hussain Talat</strong></li>

<li><strong>Iftikhar Ahmed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Shadab Khan (Captain)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Akhlaq</strong></li>

<li><strong>Rohail Nair</strong></li>

<li><strong>Ahmed Safi Abdullah</strong></li>

<li><strong>Akif javed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Ali Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Fawad Ahmed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hasan Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Wasim</strong></li>

<li><strong>Musa Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zafar Gohar</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zeeshan Zameer </strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Foreign Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the foreign players of Islamabad United in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Brandon King (Jamaica)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Colin Munro (South Africa)</strong></li>

</ul>

<p>Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of <strong>Islamabad United </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<h3>Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Johan Botha </strong>is the coach of <strong>Islamabad United </strong>in PSL 2021.

<strong>Rehan ul Haq </strong>as General Manager, and <strong>Saeed Ajmal</strong> Assistant Coach. </p>

<h3>Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Shadab Khan </strong>is going to lead <strong>Islamabad United </strong>as captain.

He is an excellent <strong>allrounder, Pakistan’s highest Wicket Taker</strong>.</p>

<h3>Platinum Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Shadab Khan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Diamond Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Colin Munro</strong></li>

<li><strong>Faheem Ashraf</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Gold Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Hussain Talat</strong></li>

<li><strong>Asif Ali</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Silver Category Players of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Muhammad Musa</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zafar Gohar</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the batsmen for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Asif Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Brandon King</strong></li>

<li><strong>Colin Munro</strong></li>

<li><strong>Umar Amin</strong></li>

<li><strong>Usman Khawaja</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Akhlaq</strong></li>

<li><strong>Rohail Nazir</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Bowlers of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the bowlers for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Akif Javed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Ali Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Fawad Ahmed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hasan Ali</strong></li>

Hasan Ali

<li><strong>Ahmed Safi Abdullah</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the all-rounders for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Faheem Ashraf</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hussain Talat</strong></li>

<li><strong>Iftikhar Ahmed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Shadab Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Wasim</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the wicketkeeper for <strong>Islamabad United</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Rohail Nazir</strong></li>

</ul>

<h2>Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021</h2>

<p><strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6 has <strong>19 </strong>squad members, including <strong>5 </strong>foreign players and the rest locals.

Let's have a look at the breakdown of the <strong>Quetta Gladiators </strong>squad.</p>

<h3>Local Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the local players of <strong>Quetta Gladiators </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Saim Ayub</strong></li>

<li><strong>Usman Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Abdul Nasir </strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Nawaz</strong></li>

<li><strong>Azam Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sarfaraz Ahmed</strong></li>

<li><strong>Anwar Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Arish Ali Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hassan Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Khurram Shahzad </strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Hasnain</strong></li>

<li><strong>Usman Khan Shinwari</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zahid Mahmood</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zahir Khan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Foreign Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following are the foreign players of <strong>Quetta Gladiators </strong>in PSL 6.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Cameron Delport (South Africa)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Faf du Plessis (South Africa)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Jake Weatherald (Australia)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Jack Wildermuth (Australia)</strong></li>

<li><strong>Andre Russell (Jamaica)</strong></li>

</ul>

<p>Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of <strong>Quetta Gladiators </strong>in PSL 6.

</p>

<h3>Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Head Coach</strong> of Quetta Gladiators in PSL season 6 is <strong>Moin Khan, </strong>a well-known cricketer of the history.

. </p>

<h3>Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p><strong>Sarfaraz Ahmed </strong>is the Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, a professional cricket player, wicket keeper and batsman. </p>

<h3>Platinum Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Sarfaraz Ahmed</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Diamond Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Muhammad Hasnain</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Nawaz</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Gold Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Muhammad Azam</strong></li>

<li><strong>Usman Khan Shinwari</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Silver Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Anwar Ali</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zahid Mahmood</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Emerging Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Saim Ayub</strong></li>

<li><strong>Arish Ali Khan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Supplementary Category Players of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Usman Khan</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the batsmen for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Cameron Delport</strong></li>

<li><strong>Faf du Plessis</strong></li>

<li><strong>Jake Weatherald</strong></li>

<li><strong>Saim Ayub</strong></li>

<li><strong>Usman Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Azam Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Sarfaraz Ahmed</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the bowlers for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Zahir Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Zahid Mahmood</strong></li>

<li><strong>Usman Khan Shinwari</strong></li>

<li><strong>Muhammad Hasnain</strong></li>

<li><strong>Khurram Shahzad</strong></li>

<li><strong>Hassan Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Arish Ali Khan</strong></li>

<li><strong>Anwar Ali</strong></li>

</ul>

<h3>All Rounder of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021</h3>

<p>Following is the list of the all-rounders for <strong>Quetta Gladiators</strong> in PSL 6th Edition.</p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Abdul Nasir</strong></li>

<li><strong>Andre Russel</strong></li>

<li><strong>Jack Wildermuth</strong></li>

<li><strong>Mohammad Nawaz</strong></li>

</ul>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan</h2>

<p>People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan.

Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka</h2>

<p>You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match <strong>Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website.

Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in UAE</h2>

<p>Watch PSL match LIVE online today <strong>Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators</strong> in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland</h2>

<p>You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada</h2>

<p>PSL watch LIVE 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.</p>

<h2>Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei</h2>

<p>You can watch PSL 2021 <strong>Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators</strong> LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.</p>

<p>Watch PSL 6 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs.

Quetta Gladiators 9 PM PST 11 June 2021 at PTV Sports, Geo Sports, Cricketgateway, and more.</p>