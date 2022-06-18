TOECS Level-1 Athletics course kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Athletics Technical Officials education and Certification System (TOECS) Level–I Athletics course kicked off under the auspices of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) here at Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

The selected officials from all affiliated units of AFP were attending the course to conclude on June 22.

Suppiah Chinatamy appointed by World Athletics (WA) from Malaysia was instructor of the course and would deliver lectures on different topics of technical officiating of athletics.

The opening ceremony of the course was held here at Jinnah Stadium which was inaugurated by Salman Iqbal Butt, Director Development Asian Athletics Association (AAA).

He was also accompanied by Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General AFP. Syed Habib Shah was the chief coordinator of the course whereas Mumtaz Ul Haq is the coordinator.

Nabeela Kamran, Executive Member of AFP and Mudassar Hameed, General Secretary Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA) were also coordinating for necessary arrangements and smooth running of the course.

At the opening ceremony Muhammad Zafar, Secretary AFP highlighted the importance of the course which qualifies the officials to conduct National level athletics competition.

He also apprised the participants about high number of coaching and technical officials courses conducted by AFP under the directions of Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, H(M), SI(M), President AFP/Vice AAA.

A large number of instructors, coaches and qualified technical officials have been certified to perform their duties at National and International level. The successful participants of the course would be awarded with certificates.