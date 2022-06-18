UrduPoint.com

TOECS Level-1 Athletics Course Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published June 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

TOECS Level-1 Athletics course kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The World Athletics Technical Officials education and Certification System (TOECS) Level–I Athletics course kicked off under the auspices of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) here at Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

The selected officials from all affiliated units of AFP were attending the course to conclude on June 22.

Suppiah Chinatamy appointed by World Athletics (WA) from Malaysia was instructor of the course and would deliver lectures on different topics of technical officiating of athletics.

The opening ceremony of the course was held here at Jinnah Stadium which was inaugurated by Salman Iqbal Butt, Director Development Asian Athletics Association (AAA).

He was also accompanied by Muhammad Zafar, Secretary General AFP. Syed Habib Shah was the chief coordinator of the course whereas Mumtaz Ul Haq is the coordinator.

Nabeela Kamran, Executive Member of AFP and Mudassar Hameed, General Secretary Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA) were also coordinating for necessary arrangements and smooth running of the course.

At the opening ceremony Muhammad Zafar, Secretary AFP highlighted the importance of the course which qualifies the officials to conduct National level athletics competition.

He also apprised the participants about high number of coaching and technical officials courses conducted by AFP under the directions of Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, H(M), SI(M), President AFP/Vice AAA.

A large number of instructors, coaches and qualified technical officials have been certified to perform their duties at National and International level. The successful participants of the course would be awarded with certificates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Sports Education Wa Malaysia June All From Asia

Recent Stories

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: She ..

No importance of incumbent govt in assemblies: Sheikh Rashid

14 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

Mohammad Amir to play Gloucestershire in T20 blast

36 minutes ago
 What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

2 hours ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquatâ€™s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquatâ€™s postmortem

3 hours ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

3 hours ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.