UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Togo's Adebayor Stuck In Quarantine In Benin: Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

Togo's Adebayor stuck in quarantine in Benin: club

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid and Togo international forward Emmanuel Adebayor is stuck in quarantine in Benin over the coronavirus pandemic, his Paraguayan club Olimpia said on social media

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Manchester City, Real Madrid and Togo international forward Emmanuel Adebayor is stuck in quarantine in Benin over the coronavirus pandemic, his Paraguayan club Olimpia said on social media.

The 36-year-old "took the decision to return to his country for the duration of the quarantine period declared by the government" of Paraguay, said Olimpia late on Monday.

However, in trying to return home he was put in quarantine in a hotel in the port of Cotonou, the largest city in Benin, alongside another 84 travelers, Olimpia said.

"His decision was to spend this time with his family," Olimpia said of Adebayor's attempts to make the long journey from Paraguay to Togo.

Like much Latin America, Paraguay is in partial shut down and has imposed a nighttime curfew.

The former Togo forward, who also played for Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace during a decade-long stay in the English Premier League, made a surprise move to the Paraguayan champions in February having left Turks Kayserispor in December.

"It's like being at home. It doesn't bother me at all," Adebayor told reporters on his arrival in Benin, which borders Togo.

Adebayor is Togo's most famous player and scored 32 goals in winning 87 caps, and helped his country qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

Related Topics

World Social Media Hotel Cotonou Benin Paraguay Togo February December Family All From Government Real Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ESMA includes brand of hand sanitiser in &#039;Man ..

30 minutes ago

Bulgaria Orthodox Church tells believers to pray a ..

3 minutes ago

SPAA launches online auditions and interviews amid ..

45 minutes ago

MS assures comprehensive arrangements available fo ..

3 minutes ago

Hangu Police seized 14000 grams of hashish, one ar ..

3 minutes ago

17 shops sealed for violation of precautionary mea ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.