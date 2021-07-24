UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 1964 Weightlifting Legend Watches Niece's Olympic Attempt

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Tokyo 1964 weightlifting legend watches niece's Olympic attempt

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :A ban on Olympic spectators in Tokyo meant Japanese weightlifting legend Yoshinobu Miyake wasn't able to cheer on his niece Hiromi in person on Saturday.

So the 82-year-old, who won gold at the last Tokyo Games in 1964, gathered the university team he manages in their training room to watch her medal attempt on tv.

When Miyake won his second Olympic gold in 1968 in Mexico City, his younger brother Yoshiyuki Miyake also won bronze in the same weight class.

Superhuman feats of strength run in the family -- his niece Hiromi Miyake is also a double Olympic medallist, having won silver at London 2012 and bronze at Rio five years ago.

But her attempt for a third medal took place before empty stands, with almost all events at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games forced behind closed doors as Covid-19 cases surge.

Setting up a projector on a table in the gym, Yoshinobu Miyake had dressed up for the occasion in a grey suit with a pale shirt and tie -- complete with slippers and socks.

The student weightlifters at Tokyo International University wore their team polo shirts and blue shorts as they sat on their gym benches to watch the event, surrounded by heavy equipment.

"One for all, all for one," said a banner written in English and Japanese on the wall of the training room, where everyone wore masks.

Miyake was disappointed, however -- Hiromi finished in the women's 49kg category without a medal, while the first weightlifting gold of Tokyo 2020 was taken by China's Hou Zhihui.

"I felt sorry for her," the elderly former athlete said.

"She has strength. But she was uncertain. It means she wasn't able to empty her mind. She tried but couldn't. I thought this meant her muscles weakened." It was the fifth time Hiromi had competed at an Olympics, which her uncle called a "wonderful" feat: "She contributed to the world and Japan." While he expressed some tough love -- saying she should have tried harder not to lose out, and that lifting may be getting harder at 35 years old -- he also said the pandemic had made competition stiff.

"I think it was a cruel year for her. There are people who made it to the Olympics thanks to the postponement. That cannot be helped," he said.

Miyake said this Olympics would be the last for his family. But his students may well be the stars of future Games.

A 20-year-old member of the university team, Chisuzu Ando, said that since she started weightlifting, her goal has been to compete at the Olympics.

"So I wanted to go to the venue and enjoy the atmosphere. Unfortunately we couldn't... it's not like the usual Olympics. It's the lonely Olympics.

"But when I watched the competition, I thought to myself I will work hard to win a medal at the Olympics or to be number one or two."

Related Topics

World Polo China Student London Tokyo Mexico City Same Japan May Women 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Family Event TV All Weight Love

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

51 minutes ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

2 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

2 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.