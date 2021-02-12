Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori resigns over sexist comments

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday after making sexist comments that caused an international outcry with less than six months until the virus-postponed Games.

"My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos... I wish to resign as president as of today," he told a meeting of Tokyo 2020's council and executive board called to discuss his remarks.