Tokyo 2020 Comes Too Early For Karate Kid's Olympic Dream

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo 2020 comes too early for karate kid's Olympic dream

Nagaoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Sweat pours off Mahiro Takano as the 13-year-old karate black belt trades blows with a grown man almost twice her size, finishing with a blood-curdling roar, then a dainty bow.

The petite schoolgirl is used to punching above her weight -- since taking up karate in kindergarten she has done much to boost the profile of the Japanese martial art, set to make its Olympic debut next year.

But when Tokyo 2020 kicks off a year from now, little Mahiro will be too young to compete.

"It has been my dream to win an Olympic gold medal since I was small," Mahiro told AFP after training in her hometown of Nagaoka, a two-hour bullet train ride north of Tokyo.

"It's sad that the Olympics are coming to Tokyo and I can't take part because of my age." Mahiro is the fresh face of a form of warrior combat dating back centuries to what is now Okinawa, in subtropical southern Japan.

She has helped put karate on the map in Japan -- where it has traditionally been overshadowed by judo and kendo -- by appearing in commercials since she was a toddler and acting as an ambassador for the sport.

But Mahiro insists her Tokyo Olympic heartbreak will make her stronger.

"It gives me incentive to compete at future Olympics when I'm bigger," said the karate pin-up.

"I'll watch the Tokyo Olympics and learn from the world's best to be ready when my time comes."

