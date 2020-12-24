UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 2020 Committee Extends Contracts With All 68 Sponsors Until 2021- Reports

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Tokyo 2020 Committee Extends Contracts With All 68 Sponsors Until 2021- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said that an agreement has been reached to extend the contracts with all 68 domestic sponsors, allowing it to cover expenses of the delayed Olympic and Paralympic Games, the media reported on Thursday.

According to the InsidetheGames sports site, contracts with all the domestic partners will be valid until December 2021, and the Tokyo Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, thanked the domestic partners for the financial support and cooperation. adding that the committee would continue to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by the sports site.

The global health crisis prompted Japan to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in July and August, to 2021. In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan is determined to host the Olympics next year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Tokyo Japan SITE July August September December 2020 Olympics Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority, Rashid and Latifa Hospital ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transpo ..

36 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Holy Quran Academy in ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, AP-HP Internationa ..

51 minutes ago

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

1 hour ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.