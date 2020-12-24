Tokyo 2020 Committee Extends Contracts With All 68 Sponsors Until 2021- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said that an agreement has been reached to extend the contracts with all 68 domestic sponsors, allowing it to cover expenses of the delayed Olympic and Paralympic Games, the media reported on Thursday.

According to the InsidetheGames sports site, contracts with all the domestic partners will be valid until December 2021, and the Tokyo Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, thanked the domestic partners for the financial support and cooperation. adding that the committee would continue to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by the sports site.

The global health crisis prompted Japan to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in July and August, to 2021. In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan is determined to host the Olympics next year.