Tokyo 2020 Olympic Athletes Honored At ANOC Awards 2021

Mon 25th October 2021

The best athletes of this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games were honored on Monday during the awards ceremony of the 2021 ANOC Awards, held in the port city of Heraklion on Greece's island of Crete

In the context of the two-day XXV General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), the annual awards highlighted the hard work, dedication and inspiring performances of athletes and the teams supporting them at Tokyo 2020, celebrating sport and Olympic values.

Estonia's epee fencing team won the award for Best Female Multiple Athlete Event of Tokyo 2020 and Italy's cycling track team pursuit took Best Male Multiple Athlete Event.

"It is not easy staying 3, 4 or 5 years with the focus just for one result," Italian athlete Filippo Ganna said while receiving his award.

New Zealand's rugby sevens won the award for Best Female Team and Japan's baseball squad took Best Male Team.

