UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Hockey Pools Confirmed

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:37 AM

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games hockey pools confirmed

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the draws of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the draws of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the pools, the 2016 Men's Gold medallists, Argentina will face Australia, India, Spain, New Zealand and hosts Japan in Group A.

Group B includes Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Britain, Canada and South Africa.

The Women's Gold medallists in Rio, Britain will play against the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, India and South Africa in Group A. China will encounter with Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and hosts Japan in Group B.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium from 25 July to 7 August next year.

Related Topics

India Hockey Australia China Canada Germany Tokyo Ireland Argentina Spain Belgium Japan South Africa Netherlands New Zealand July August Women 2016 2020 Gold Olympics From

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher for fourth consecutive s ..

1 minute ago

Robots deliver coral babies to help regenerate Aus ..

2 minutes ago

Local Press: Tolerance integral to the UAE story

54 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Reserve Governor Brainard Calls for Establ ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.