Tokyo 2020 Olympics Committee Announces Updated Test Event Calendar

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Tokyo Olympics Committee on Friday announced its revised test event Calendar for the Olympics, which was postponed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the events slated to take place between March and May 2021.

"The new updated test event calendar covers test events for 18 disciplines ... The test events will test three essential elements: the field of play (competition area) for each event, the use of technology, and workforce - with a particular focus on technical aspects including countermeasures against COVID-19," the Tokyo Olympics Committee said in a press release.

The artistic swimming event set for the newly built Tokyo Aquatics Center will kick off the series from March 4-7.

The venue will also host the diving event from April 18-23. The volleyball event will take place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo from May 1-2.

The schedule of events in other disciplines can be found on the official website of the committee,

"We'd like to make these meaningful events where we can gain comprehensive knowledge by, among other things, testing new coronavirus countermeasures," Hidemasa Nakamura, the games delivery officer, said, as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

The global health crisis prompted Japan to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to take place in July and August, to 2021. In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan is determined to host the Olympics next year.

