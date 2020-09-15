UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 2020 Organisers Seeking To Cut Costs Of Delayed Games

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:22 PM

Tokyo 2020 organisers seeking to cut costs of delayed Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said Tuesday they were looking at ways of saving money in staging the delayed Games by cutting spending on officials and facilities

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said Tuesday they were looking at ways of saving money in staging the delayed Games by cutting spending on officials and facilities.

The 2020 Games were postponed in a historic decision earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a scaled-down version set to be held from July 23, 2021.

The delay has thrown up a plethora of new costs, from re-booking venues and transport to retaining a huge organising committee staff for an extra year.

As part of cost-cutting efforts organisers will scrutinise the number of officials scheduled to be present at Tokyo 2020, CEO Toshiro Muto told a news conference on Tuesday.

Muto did not specify which officials, but the term can cover a broad range, from overseas delegates to engineers to management staff.

Welcoming ceremonies for athletes were also being reviewed, he added, and officials would also look at costs at venues, athletes' villages, training facilities and the international press centre.

Muto offered few details, but said Japanese officials aimed to reach an agreement on the cost-cutting proposals during next week's meeting with the International Olympic Committee.

Muto also said he agreed with International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates over his remarks stressing that the postponed Games must be held next year despite the outbreak.

"Our thought is accorded... with the opinion of Chairman Coates" over their commitment to holding the Games, Muto said.

Coates, who is also chairman of the Tokyo coordination commission, told AFP earlier this month that the Games would go ahead in 2021 "with or without Covid".

Related Topics

Tokyo Money July 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

26 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

41 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

56 minutes ago

West Brom sign ex-Chelsea defender Ivanovic

35 seconds ago

Russian Industrial Production Decline Slows to 7.2 ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan's map reaffirms its commitment to UNSC Re ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.