UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo-bound Bromell Romps To 100m Victory At US Trials

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo-bound Bromell romps to 100m victory at US trials

Eugene, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Trayvon Bromell blasted to victory in the 100m at the US Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, sealing his ticket to Tokyo with a wire-to-wire win in 9.80 seconds.

The 25-year-old from Florida, who has made a remarkable return to form this year after a career ravaged by injuries, exploded out of the blocks and took an early lead to claim an impressive win at Hayward Field.

Ronnie Baker was second in 9.85sec with Fred Kerley third in 9.86sec.

Justin Gatlin meanwhile failed in his quest to make a fourth Olympic games at the age of the 39, coming home in eighth place in 10.87sec.

Bromell's renaissance this year comes after a career that had been blown off course by a catalogue of injuries.

He exploded onto the athletics scene in 2015, when he ran a personal best time of 9.

84sec for the 100m before his 20th birthday -- the fastest time ever run by a teenager over the distance -- before later claiming a bronze at that year's World Championships in Beijing.

He won gold in the 60m at the World Indoor championships in Portland in 2016, but suffered disappointment at the Rio Olympics that year, only finishing in eighth place in the final won by Usain Bolt.

He later suffered a torn Achilles in the final of the 4x100m relay, leaving the stadium in a wheelchair -- the start of an injury nightmare that saw him miss two full years of competition.

However he has been in scintillating form in 2021, and earlier this month clocked the fastest time in the world this year of 9.77sec.

Related Topics

World Portland Beijing Tokyo Lead Florida Sunday 2016 2015 Gold Olympics Bronze From Best

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

8 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

10 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.