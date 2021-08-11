UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Bound Special Athletes Haider, Aneela Call On Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Tokyo bound special athletes Haider, Aneela call on Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's two special athletes Haider Ali and Aneela who will represent the country in upcoming Paralympic Games, called on Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at the National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, has already announced to bear the traveling expenses of Pakistan's two special athletes Haider Ali and Aneela for participation in the upcoming Paralympic Games.

The Punjab Sports Minister expressed his best wishes for the duo to excel in the grand event.

He urged Haider and Aneela to do extra hard work for Paralympic Games scheduled to be staged in Tokyo later this month.

"We have already issued directions to provide these two athletes best accommodation and top level training at Punjab Stadium. We are quite hopeful that both the athletes will offer satisfactory performance in the Tokyo Paralympic Games," he added.

Special athletes Haider Ali and Aneela thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai TaimoorKhan Bhatti for providing best facilities for the preparation of Tokyo Paralympic Games. They expressedtheir determination to demonstrate satisfactory performance in the games.

