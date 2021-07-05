UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Considers Moving All Of Olympic Torch Relay Off Public Roads

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Tokyo Considers Moving All of Olympic Torch Relay Off Public Roads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering taking the entire 15-day Olympic torch relay off pubic roads as coronavirus cases continue to rise, media said Monday.

The authority announced last week that the first eight days of the relay up to July 18 would be held without spectators and away from public roads, except on small islands.

The location of the rest of the capital city leg, culminating in the delayed 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 23, was to be decided later.

The Kyodo news agency cited an official familiar with the planning as saying that the Tokyo government was inclined to move the relay in the second leg off public roads due to a renewed rise in COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Tokyo July 2020 Olympics Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

27 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

42 minutes ago

ENOC Group renews agreement with Meisheng Investme ..

57 minutes ago

RTA rolls out training of delivery bike drivers

1 hour ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

2 hours ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.