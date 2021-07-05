Tokyo Considers Moving All of Olympic Torch Relay Off Public Roads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering taking the entire 15-day Olympic torch relay off pubic roads as coronavirus cases continue to rise, media said Monday.

The authority announced last week that the first eight days of the relay up to July 18 would be held without spectators and away from public roads, except on small islands.

The location of the rest of the capital city leg, culminating in the delayed 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 23, was to be decided later.

The Kyodo news agency cited an official familiar with the planning as saying that the Tokyo government was inclined to move the relay in the second leg off public roads due to a renewed rise in COVID-19 cases.