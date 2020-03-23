Tokyo Does Not Rule Out Postponement of Olympics Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Abe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Tokyo Olympics could be postponed if the Games cannot be held safely in full format amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says.

"If this [holding Olympics in full format] becomes difficult, we have to first of all think about the athletes and it is not excluded that we will have to make a decision on postponing [the Games],"Abe said on Monday morning, as quoted by Kyodo news.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said on Sunday that a final decision on the possible postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be made in four weeks.

The USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of the US athletics federation, urged on Saturday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9.

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA), as well as Brazil's and Norway's Olympic Committees have also called for postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.