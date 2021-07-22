UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Games Opening Ceremony Director Fired Over Past Holocaust Jokes

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo Games Opening Ceremony Director Fired Over Past Holocaust Jokes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The director of the Tokyo Games opening and closing ceremonies has been dismissed on the eve of the grand event over past Holocaust jokes, the organizing committee said on Wednesday.

Kentaro Kobayashi came under fire after the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a US-based Jewish rights NGO, condemned his use of the phrase "Let's play Holocaust" in a 1998 comedy show.

"Tokyo 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony creative team member KOBAYASHI Kentaro was dismissed from his post after a joke he had made in the past about a painful historical event was brought to light. Following this, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee relieved Mr.

Kobayashi of his role as a member of the Team," the organizers said in a press release.

Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto publicly apologized for the incident and said that the whole concept of the opening ceremony was currently under revision. Kobayashi, for his part, expressed regret over his "poor choice of words" in the 1998 show, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The controversy came a few days after Keigo Oyamada, one of the composers for the Games' opening ceremony, resigned after public criticism over bullying children with disabilities in the past.

Related Topics

Fire Poor Tokyo 2020 Olympics Jew Post Event From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

14 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

18 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.