UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Governor Says New 2020 Olympics Chief Should Represent Diversity - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Tokyo Governor Says New 2020 Olympics Chief Should Represent Diversity - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko wants the new president of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to represent diversity, with the statement coming in the wake of the ex-president's resignation over a sexist comment scandal, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics President Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation earlier in the day. Last week, the 83-year-old suggested that women not be let to speak too long at sporting event board meetings. Mori later apologized, but the controversy had already begun.

Koike told reporters, as cited in the report, that the new president should represent the spirit of the Olympic Charter and seize the opportunity to send a message of diversity and harmony to the world.

The Tokyo governor also reportedly called on the Olympic organizing committee to ensure that the selection process was transparent.

Earlier on Friday, the International Olympic Committee said it took Mori's decision to step down with respect and understanding, asserting a readiness to work "hand-in-hand" with his successor.

The summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but ended up postponed over COVID-19 to the summer of 2021.

Related Topics

World Scandal Governor Tokyo Women 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event

Recent Stories

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

5 minutes ago

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar arr ..

17 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.