Tokyo Governor Says New 2020 Olympics Chief Should Represent Diversity - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko wants the new president of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to represent diversity, with the statement coming in the wake of the ex-president's resignation over a sexist comment scandal, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics President Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation earlier in the day. Last week, the 83-year-old suggested that women not be let to speak too long at sporting event board meetings. Mori later apologized, but the controversy had already begun.

Koike told reporters, as cited in the report, that the new president should represent the spirit of the Olympic Charter and seize the opportunity to send a message of diversity and harmony to the world.

The Tokyo governor also reportedly called on the Olympic organizing committee to ensure that the selection process was transparent.

Earlier on Friday, the International Olympic Committee said it took Mori's decision to step down with respect and understanding, asserting a readiness to work "hand-in-hand" with his successor.

The summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but ended up postponed over COVID-19 to the summer of 2021.